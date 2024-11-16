ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). 32,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 24,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

Further Reading

