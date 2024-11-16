Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 713,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aemetis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 274.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 185,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 68.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

