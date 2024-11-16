Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Affimed worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $3.48 on Friday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

