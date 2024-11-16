Air Industries Group to Release Financial Results for Q3 2024

Air Industries Group, a prominent manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense prime contractors, is set to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The company revealed in a press release issued on November 13, 2024, that the results will be made public on Thursday, November 14, before market opening.
Alongside the financial results disclosure, Air Industries Group will also conduct a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the outcomes. Investors and interested parties can join the call by dialing 877-524-8416. The call will be available for replay on the company’s website, www.airindustriesgroup.com.
Air Industries Group, traded on the NYSE American under the symbol AIRI, continues to be a leading supplier of critical components in the aerospace and defense industry. The company’s products, ranging from landing gears to flight controls and engine components, play essential roles in ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians through their utilization in mission-critical operations.
Highlighted in the press release are forward-looking statements intended to fall under the safe harbor provisions established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements discuss future revenues, earnings, and other projections, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.
In assessing profitability, the company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure, excluding non-cash charges and one-time expenses for a clearer evaluation of operating performance. However, it’s noted that this measure may not fully align with how other companies calculate similar metrics and does not substitute GAAP-prepared financial measures.
For further information or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to visit Air Industries Group’s website or contact the Chief Financial Officer directly at 631-328-7039.
Please note that the upcoming earnings release and conference call will provide investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into Air Industries Group’s performance and strategic direction moving forward.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Air Industries Group’s 8K filing here.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?