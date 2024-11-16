Air Industries Group to Release Financial Results for Q3 2024

Air Industries Group, a prominent manufacturer of precision components and assemblies for major aerospace and defense prime contractors, is set to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The company revealed in a press release issued on November 13, 2024, that the results will be made public on Thursday, November 14, before market opening.

Alongside the financial results disclosure, Air Industries Group will also conduct a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the outcomes. Investors and interested parties can join the call by dialing 877-524-8416. The call will be available for replay on the company’s website, www.airindustriesgroup.com.

The information provided in the Form 8-K filing, which includes Exhibit 99.1 attached to the document, clarifies that it should not be considered as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be subject to liabilities under this act, nor will it be incorporated by reference in any filings by Air Industries under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly incorporated by specific reference.

Air Industries Group, traded on the NYSE American under the symbol AIRI, continues to be a leading supplier of critical components in the aerospace and defense industry. The company’s products, ranging from landing gears to flight controls and engine components, play essential roles in ensuring the safety of military personnel and civilians through their utilization in mission-critical operations.

Highlighted in the press release are forward-looking statements intended to fall under the safe harbor provisions established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements discuss future revenues, earnings, and other projections, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.

In assessing profitability, the company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure, excluding non-cash charges and one-time expenses for a clearer evaluation of operating performance. However, it’s noted that this measure may not fully align with how other companies calculate similar metrics and does not substitute GAAP-prepared financial measures.

For further information or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to visit Air Industries Group’s website or contact the Chief Financial Officer directly at 631-328-7039.

Please note that the upcoming earnings release and conference call will provide investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into Air Industries Group’s performance and strategic direction moving forward.

