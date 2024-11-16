Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akoya Biosciences

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.