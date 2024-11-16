Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE ALYA traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.68. 24,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$2.40.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.

