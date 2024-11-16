Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.70 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Alithya Group
Alithya Group Stock Performance
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement services. It also offers advisory services for digital strategy, organization performance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and change management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.