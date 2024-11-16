Analysts Set Expectations for Bitcoin Depot FY2025 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTM. Noble Financial raised shares of Bitcoin Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 17.7 %

BTM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitcoin Depot

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,390.56. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock worth $77,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

