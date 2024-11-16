Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

