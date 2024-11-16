Archer Investment Corp Buys 45 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

