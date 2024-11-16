Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $322.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.