Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $322.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $245.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.93.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
