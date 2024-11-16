Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE:ARCO remained flat at $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 952,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,418. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

