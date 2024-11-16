Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Raised to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Arhaus stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

