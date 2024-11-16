Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.70. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.13 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $288,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $2,056,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

