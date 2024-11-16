ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in October

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,459,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 1,317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.3 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASCCF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

About ASICS

Further Reading

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

