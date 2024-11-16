AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.