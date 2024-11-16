ATB Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$45.11. 925,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,260. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.16 and a 52-week high of C$45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

