Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 19.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 24.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 366,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $240.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,120. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,404.32. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,248 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,294 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

