B. Riley Cuts FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Price Target to $1.75

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOTE. Northland Securities lowered their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NOTE stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,476.12. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,149 shares of company stock valued at $154,823. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FiscalNote by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

