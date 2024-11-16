Balboa Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,936,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $46.49 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.