Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 243,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.