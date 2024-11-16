Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 7,706 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUGT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

