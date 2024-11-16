Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690,380 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

