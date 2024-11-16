Barclays Cuts Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Price Target to $15.00

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gauzy by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 85,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

