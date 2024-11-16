Barclays Cuts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $32.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 68.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 123,669 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 286,770 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

