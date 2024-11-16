Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.72 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.