Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPF stock remained flat at $5.72 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

