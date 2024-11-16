Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Price

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 16.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the third quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

