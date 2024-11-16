Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 3,366 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $80,851.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,469,812.30. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

