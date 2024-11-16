Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $806.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 462,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $194,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,988.24. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

