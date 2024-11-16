Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 171 shares.The stock last traded at $1,025.00 and had previously closed at $1,017.00.
Biglari Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.02.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
