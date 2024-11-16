BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Up 38.2% in October

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the October 15th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGLC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,466. BioNexus Gene Lab has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

BioNexus Gene Lab ( NASDAQ:BGLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

