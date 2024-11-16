BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BioNTech Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.72. 3,377,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 491.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

