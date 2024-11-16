BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.