BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $38.87.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
