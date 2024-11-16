British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lessened by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 4.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.