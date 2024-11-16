Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target at $492.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $506.00.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 31.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Saia by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $522.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.47. Saia has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

