Bunge Global SA (BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on December 2nd

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Bunge Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $90.60. 3,252,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

