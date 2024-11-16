BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BV Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BV Financial stock remained flat at $15.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Stories

