BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 938,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 968,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.