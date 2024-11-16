Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 5,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

