Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.62 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 82.92 ($1.04). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 63,299 shares traded.

Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.62. The stock has a market cap of £162.90 million, a P/E ratio of 754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

