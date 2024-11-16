Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.46 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 61.83 ($0.78). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 19,951 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,330.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.46.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

