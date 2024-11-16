Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Captivision Price Performance

CAPT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 157,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,682. Captivision has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Captivision stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Captivision Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

