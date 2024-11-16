CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.
About CareCloud
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.