CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

