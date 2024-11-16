Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 4.8 %

CRBU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 1,725,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.