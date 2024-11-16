CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.63 on Friday, reaching C$77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.49. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$55.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$53,887.14. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$80.70 per share, with a total value of C$129,847.27. Insiders sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $7,956,236 in the last ninety days. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.