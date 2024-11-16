Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $20.77.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

