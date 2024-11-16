CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Short Interest Down 29.4% in October

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Up 147.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,602. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.