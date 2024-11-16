Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,156.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $10.54 during trading hours on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

