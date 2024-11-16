Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 304.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $215.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $227.35.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

