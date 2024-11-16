Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. 15,373,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,459,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

