Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.